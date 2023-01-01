Omelettes in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Build Your Own Omelette (GF)
|$10.39
Build your own 3 egg omelette. Choose your meat, cheese, and veggies.
More about Famous Cafe - 15218
Famous Cafe - 15218
1103 South Braddock Avenue, Edgewood
|Custom Omelette
|$6.00
3 eggs and side salad
More about Park Bruges
Park Bruges
5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh
|Omelette of the Day
|$16.00
Ham, provolone, coppa seca, jardinera vegetables
More about The Speckled Egg
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant Street Suite 160, Pittsburgh
|The GOAT Omelette
|$13.00
Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast
|Crab Omelette
|$18.00
Lump Crab, Corn, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Salsa Verde, Choice of Toast
More about Azorean Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Azorean Cafe
4715 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Omelette Chourico
|$12.50
organic Portuguese sausage link ,island cheese served with home fries and multigrain toast
More about Eggs-R-Us
Eggs-R-Us
2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton
|Cheeseburger Omelette
|$9.99
Fresh ground chuck and American cheese with your choice of potatoes and toast.
|Ham and Cheese Omelette
|$9.50
Ham and Cheese omelette with your choice of potatoes and toast.
|Western Omelette
|$8.99
Ham, American cheese, green pepper, and onion, with your choice of potatoes and toast.