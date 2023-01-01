Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Omelette (GF)$10.39
Build your own 3 egg omelette. Choose your meat, cheese, and veggies.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Famous Cafe - 15218

1103 South Braddock Avenue, Edgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Custom Omelette$6.00
3 eggs and side salad
More about Famous Cafe - 15218
Park Bruges image

 

Park Bruges

5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Omelette of the Day$16.00
Ham, provolone, coppa seca, jardinera vegetables
More about Park Bruges
Item pic

 

The Speckled Egg

501 Grant Street Suite 160, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
The GOAT Omelette$13.00
Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast
Crab Omelette$18.00
Lump Crab, Corn, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Salsa Verde, Choice of Toast
More about The Speckled Egg
Azorean Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Azorean Cafe

4715 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Omelette Chourico$12.50
organic Portuguese sausage link ,island cheese served with home fries and multigrain toast
More about Azorean Cafe
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger Omelette$9.99
Fresh ground chuck and American cheese with your choice of potatoes and toast.
Ham and Cheese Omelette$9.50
Ham and Cheese omelette with your choice of potatoes and toast.
Western Omelette$8.99
Ham, American cheese, green pepper, and onion, with your choice of potatoes and toast.
More about Eggs-R-Us

