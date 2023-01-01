Paneer tikka in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve paneer tikka
More about Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh
|Paneer Tikka Kabob
|$17.00
Paneer cubes in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices on skewers, grilled in a clay, tandoor oven
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Grilled cottage cheese cubes cooked
in a rich creamy sauce
|Paneer Tikka
|$13.99
Homemade cheese roasted in tandoor with bell peppers and onions marinated in Indian spices.