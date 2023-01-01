Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

T-Swirl Crepe Gluten Free - 1714 Murray Avenue

1714 Murray Avenue, Squirrel Hill

Philly Cheesesteak Crepe$12.50
Regular (630 cal). Philly cheesesteak, iceberg lettuce, red onion, cheddar cheese, shitake mushroom, chipotle aioli
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Saloon of Mt. Lebanon

622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (400 reviews)
Philly Cheese Steak$10.99
provolone, cheese, grilled onion and green pepper.
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

Philly Steak and Cheese Omelette$10.99
Chopped Philly steak, green peppers, onion, and provolone cheese with your choice of potatoes and toast.
