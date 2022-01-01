Pierogies in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pierogies
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Pork & Pierogies
|$12.19
Our famous slow smoked pulled pork with potato and cheddar pierogies and caramelized onions. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.
The Crack'd Egg
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|3 PIEROGIES
|$3.99
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Pierogie Pizza
|$13.00
Garlic oil, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Pierogie, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Green Onion
|Pierogies
|$8.00
Oven Baked & Drizzled with Your Favorite Sauce! Served with Celery and Ranch
Sauces: Buffalo, BBQ, Jerk, Sexy BBQ, Garlic Parmesan & Traditional (Sour Cream & Caramelized Onion)
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Pierogies
|$10.99
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Pierogi
|$8.00
Deep-fried or sautéed with onions. Served with sour cream
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Pierogies
|$12.00
French Onion Filling / Soubise / Fried Shallot || ALLERGENS: Dairy: Gluten.
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Pierogies with Caramelized Onion Butter
|$9.29
Pierogies smothered in caramelized onions and butter with a dash of smoked paprika.
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Pierogis
|$9.50
Potato Cheese Pierogies with caramelized onions and a side of sour cream.
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
|Pierogies
|$8.99
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Steam Engine Pierogies
|$15.00
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
107 Flowers Ave, Pittsburgh
|Pierogies
Potato Cheddar
The Smiling Moose
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Pierogi Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Brick cheese, Cajun ranch,red wine caramelized onions. Served with homemade pasta salad. Vegetarian.
|Smiling Moose Pierogies
|$9.00
House made beer cheese and red wine caramelized onions. Vegetarian.
Kelly's Bar and Lounge
6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|Pierogies With Onions 5
|$7.00
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Pierogies
Roman Bistro
2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Haluski and Pierogies
|$13.00
Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh
|Pierogies
|$8.95
Lightly fried little pillows of love (and potato and cheddar, but mostly love) with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream. We don’t even make you chase these guys around PNC Park
