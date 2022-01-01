Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pierogies

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Pork & Pierogies$12.19
Our famous slow smoked pulled pork with potato and cheddar pierogies and caramelized onions. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack'd Egg

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)
Takeout
3 PIEROGIES$3.99
More about The Crack'd Egg
Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pierogie Pizza$13.00
Garlic oil, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Pierogie, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Green Onion
Pierogies$8.00
Oven Baked & Drizzled with Your Favorite Sauce! Served with Celery and Ranch
Sauces: Buffalo, BBQ, Jerk, Sexy BBQ, Garlic Parmesan & Traditional (Sour Cream & Caramelized Onion)
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pierogies$10.99
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh

1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pierogi$8.00
Deep-fried or sautéed with onions. Served with sour cream
More about Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
Cinderlands Warehouse

2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pierogies$12.00
French Onion Filling / Soubise / Fried Shallot || ALLERGENS: Dairy: Gluten.
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Pierogies with Caramelized Onion Butter$9.29
Pierogies smothered in caramelized onions and butter with a dash of smoked paprika.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Pierogis$9.50
Potato Cheese Pierogies with caramelized onions and a side of sour cream.
More about Square Cafe
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Pierogies$8.99
More about Carl's Tavern
Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steam Engine Pierogies$15.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh

107 Flowers Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pierogies
Potato Cheddar
More about Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Smiling Moose

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pierogi Grilled Cheese$12.00
Brick cheese, Cajun ranch,red wine caramelized onions. Served with homemade pasta salad. Vegetarian.
Smiling Moose Pierogies$9.00
House made beer cheese and red wine caramelized onions. Vegetarian.
More about The Smiling Moose
FRENCH FRIES

Kelly's Bar and Lounge

6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (559 reviews)
Takeout
Pierogies With Onions 5$7.00
More about Kelly's Bar and Lounge
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pierogies
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Haluski and Pierogies$13.00
More about Roman Bistro
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Pierogies$8.95
Lightly fried little pillows of love (and potato and cheddar, but mostly love) with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream. We don’t even make you chase these guys around PNC Park
Pierogies$8.95
potato and cheddar pierogies with sauteed onions and a side of sour cream
More about Bigham Tavern

