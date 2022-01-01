Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pies

Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Snickers Ice Cream Pie$6.00
More about Lot 17
Item pic

 

Allegro Hearth Bakery

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Pie$26.00
More about Allegro Hearth Bakery
Coop DeVille image

 

Coop DeVille

2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slice Apple Crumble Pie$7.20
More about Coop DeVille
Eadie's Market & Catering image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oatmeal Cream Pie$3.00
Pie, Key Lime Pie$4.00
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Carmi Express image

 

Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Pie$5.00
More about Carmi Express
Caramel Pecan Pie Bar image

 

Square Catering

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Pecan Pie Bar$15.00
More about Square Catering
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Pie$3.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Butcher and the Rye image

 

Butcher and the Rye

212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Crumble Pie$7.50
Blueberry, ginger, lemon, spiced Oat Streusel, Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream
More about Butcher and the Rye
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Luca Pie
House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon. There’s no ‘sleeping with the fishes’ with this one!
More about Slice on Broadway
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
Luca Pie
House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon. There’s no ‘sleeping with the fishes’ with this one!
More about Slice on Broadway
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Combo 7 - Pie Family FF$26.95
More about Milky Way
Item pic

 

ShadoBeni

1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Aloo Pie - Seasoned Potato Hand Pie$4.00
The second favorite Trinidadian Street snack. Aloo pies are seasoned potatoes in a soft dough.
Potato and Spinach Hand Pie$4.00
The second favorite Trinidadian Street snack. Aloo pies are seasoned potatoes in a soft dough.
More about ShadoBeni
Meat & Potatoes image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Meat & Potatoes

649 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (3073 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
root vegetables, gravy, pickled mustard seeds, flaky crust
More about Meat & Potatoes
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Lupo

5123 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grandma Pie$22.00
GM White Pie$26.00
GM Vodka Pie$25.00
More about Pizza Lupo

