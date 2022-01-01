Pies in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pies
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Pot Pie
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Oatmeal Cream Pie
|$3.00
|Pie, Key Lime Pie
|$4.00
Square Catering
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Caramel Pecan Pie Bar
|$15.00
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Oreo Pie
|$3.99
Butcher and the Rye
212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Blueberry Crumble Pie
|$7.50
Blueberry, ginger, lemon, spiced Oat Streusel, Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh
|Luca Pie
House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon. There’s no ‘sleeping with the fishes’ with this one!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|Luca Pie
House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon. There’s no ‘sleeping with the fishes’ with this one!
PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Milky Way
2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh
|Combo 7 - Pie Family FF
|$26.95
ShadoBeni
1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh
|Aloo Pie - Seasoned Potato Hand Pie
|$4.00
The second favorite Trinidadian Street snack. Aloo pies are seasoned potatoes in a soft dough.
|Potato and Spinach Hand Pie
|$4.00
The second favorite Trinidadian Street snack. Aloo pies are seasoned potatoes in a soft dough.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Meat & Potatoes
649 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$24.00
root vegetables, gravy, pickled mustard seeds, flaky crust