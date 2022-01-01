Pizza rolls in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pizza rolls
More about Milky Way
PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Milky Way
2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh
|Pizza Rolls
|$2.75
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Pizza Egg Rolls
|$10.00
pepperoni / provolone / mozz / fresh basil / marinara
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Pizza Egg Rolls
|$10.00
pepperoni / provolone / mozz / fresh basil / marinara