Pizza rolls in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pizza rolls

Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Rolls$2.75
More about Milky Way
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pizza Egg Rolls$10.00
pepperoni / provolone / mozz / fresh basil / marinara
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pizza Egg Rolls$10.00
pepperoni / provolone / mozz / fresh basil / marinara
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pizza Egg Rolls$10.00
pepperoni / provolone / mozz / fresh basil / marinara
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

