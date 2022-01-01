Pork dumplings in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pork dumplings
More about Bao - CMU
Bao - CMU
400 S Craig St., Pittsburgh
|Handmade Pork Soup Dumpling 姜汁鲜肉小笼包
|$12.95
|Steamed Shrimp & Pork Dumplings 蒸鱼翅饺子
|$10.50
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh
|Pork & Shrimp Steamed Dumplings
|$0.00
More about Bao - Pitt Campus
Bao - Pitt Campus
114 Atwood St., Pittsburgh
|Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜水饺
|$10.50
|Handmade Pork Soup Dumpling 姜汁鲜肉小笼包
|$12.95
|Pork Mushroom Dumplings 猪肉香菇水饺
|$10.50
More about Bae Bae's Kitchen
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh
|Pork Dumplings
|$10.00
Homemade Pork and cabbage dumplings. 6pcs. Soy garlic and spicy Sambaal sauce on the side. Steamed or Pan Fried