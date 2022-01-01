Pretzels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.09
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
|Sunny Cheese Burger
|$9.89
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
|Giant Fried Fish Sandwich
|$12.09
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
More about Cinderlands Foederhouse
Cinderlands Foederhouse
3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Douse: Blend 002 (2021) - 500mL Bottle
|$18.00
A blend of two imperial stouts, one a milk stout aged in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's bourbon whiskey and the other a double-mashed, long-boiled behemoth aged in American oak barrels that previously held Booker's bourbon whiskey. 12.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
|Pretzel
|$6.00
Beer Mustard **Contains Dairy / Gluten**
|Smallman - 16oz 4pack
|$16.00
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops. 6.6% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO Exceptions.
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Roast Beef
|$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.99
|Signature Seasoning Fries
|$3.99
|Taco Salad-Beef
|$13.99
More about Industry Public House North Fayette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Pretzel
|$16.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
|Filament Fries
|$7.00
More about Southern Tier Pittsburgh
Southern Tier Pittsburgh
316 N Shore Drive, Pittsburgh
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
2X bbq sauce, pickled jalapeno slaw, potato bun
|Cheesesteak*
|$14.00
Sauteed Onions, IPA Cheese Sauce on and Italian Hoagie.
|Pretzel
|$9.00
Made fresh daily and served with IPA Cheese Sauce and our signature Pale Ale Mustard.
More about Rear End Gastropub & Garage
Rear End Gastropub & Garage
399 Butler St, Etna
|Fried CHX Sandwich
|$12.00
marinated fried chicken thigh, maple habanero glaze, southern slaw, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli, brichoe bun
|Patty Melt
|$11.00
8oz Burger, caramelized onions, thousand island, swiss and provolone cheese, melted on Texas Toast.
|Garage Burger
|$11.00
house-blend locally sourced ground meat, seasonal greens, tomato, red onion, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Turkey Cobb Wrap
|$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
|Nachooooo!!!!!
|$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Bacon Gouda Burger
|$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
|Hometown Salad
|$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries