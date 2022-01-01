Pretzels in Pittsburgh

Sunny Jim's Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad$12.09
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
Sunny Cheese Burger$9.89
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Giant Fried Fish Sandwich$12.09
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Cinderlands Foederhouse image

 

Cinderlands Foederhouse

3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Douse: Blend 002 (2021) - 500mL Bottle$18.00
A blend of two imperial stouts, one a milk stout aged in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's bourbon whiskey and the other a double-mashed, long-boiled behemoth aged in American oak barrels that previously held Booker's bourbon whiskey. 12.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Pretzel$6.00
Beer Mustard **Contains Dairy / Gluten**
Smallman - 16oz 4pack$16.00
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops. 6.6% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO Exceptions.
More about Cinderlands Foederhouse
Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Sticks$7.00
More about Lot 17
Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Beef$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
Cheese Burger$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$9.99
Signature Seasoning Fries$3.99
Taco Salad-Beef$13.99
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
Industry Public House North Fayette image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel$16.00
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Filament Fries$7.00
More about Industry Public House North Fayette
Southern Tier Pittsburgh image

 

Southern Tier Pittsburgh

316 N Shore Drive, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
2X bbq sauce, pickled jalapeno slaw, potato bun
Cheesesteak*$14.00
Sauteed Onions, IPA Cheese Sauce on and Italian Hoagie.
Pretzel$9.00
Made fresh daily and served with IPA Cheese Sauce and our signature Pale Ale Mustard.
More about Southern Tier Pittsburgh
Rear End Gastropub & Garage image

 

Rear End Gastropub & Garage

399 Butler St, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried CHX Sandwich$12.00
marinated fried chicken thigh, maple habanero glaze, southern slaw, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli, brichoe bun
Patty Melt$11.00
8oz Burger, caramelized onions, thousand island, swiss and provolone cheese, melted on Texas Toast.
Garage Burger$11.00
house-blend locally sourced ground meat, seasonal greens, tomato, red onion, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli
More about Rear End Gastropub & Garage
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Turkey Cobb Wrap$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
Nachooooo!!!!!$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Reuben Egg Rolls$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Bacon Gouda Burger$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
Hometown Salad$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

