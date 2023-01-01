Prosciutto in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Prosciutto & Sharp Provolone Rolls
|$12.00
Thin sliced prosciutto, roasted sweet peppers, arugula & sharp provolone rolled in a scratch made buttery yeast dough topped with more cheese and garlic butter then baked golden brown. 2 fat rolls per order.
More about Il Pizzaiolo
Il Pizzaiolo
703 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon
|Prosciutto E Arugula
|$24.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Arugula, Parmigiano, Olive Oil
More about Cafe Raymond
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Prosciutto
|$13.00
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, roasted peppers, basil pesto and olive tapenade on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.