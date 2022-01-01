Pudding in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pudding
Chikn - Oakland - 3712 Forbes Ave
3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Banana Pudding
|$3.25
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Banana Pudding
|$10.00
Made from scratch vanilla bean custard layered with vanilla cookies & fresh banana. A classic. Just add some whipped cream :)
Vegetarian
Carmi Express - Northside Pittsburgh
1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh
|Banana Pudding
|$4.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub and Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Bread Pudding
|$6.99
Tako
214 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Mayan Chocolate Pudding
|$8.00
mexican chocolate custard, crispy chocolate pearls