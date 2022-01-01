Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pudding

Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Lot 17
Banana Pudding image

 

Chikn - Oakland - 3712 Forbes Ave

3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding$3.25
More about Chikn - Oakland - 3712 Forbes Ave
Consumer pic

 

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding$10.00
Made from scratch vanilla bean custard layered with vanilla cookies & fresh banana. A classic. Just add some whipped cream :)
Vegetarian
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Carmi Express image

 

Carmi Express - Northside Pittsburgh

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding$4.00
More about Carmi Express - Northside Pittsburgh
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub and Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.99
More about Dad's Pub and Grub
Item pic

 

Tako

214 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mayan Chocolate Pudding$8.00
mexican chocolate custard, crispy chocolate pearls
More about Tako
My Goodness image

 

My Goodness

1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Golden Milk Chia Seed Pudding$3.75
Housemade chia pudding with coconut milk, oat milk, maple syrup, chia seeds, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and black pepper- 4oz- Vegan and Gluten Free
More about My Goodness

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Tossed Salad

Turkey Bacon

Crab Salad

Fried Zucchini

Jalapeno Poppers

Chicken Sandwiches

Cannolis

Filet Mignon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (198 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1724 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston