Pulled pork sandwiches in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.99
Hardwood smoked pulled pork shoulder with homemade BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun.
Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
BBQ Smoked Pulled Pork with Pickled Red Onions & Cheddar Cheese on a Mancini's Bun
Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
Our pulled pork with coleslaw on top
North Shore Tavern - 120 Federal Street
120 Federal Street, Pittsburgh
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
With braised pork, strawberry chipotle bbq, pickles & crispy onions on a challah bun
Kelly's Bar and Lounge - East Liberty
6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00