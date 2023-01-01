Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Hardwood smoked pulled pork shoulder with homemade BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
BBQ Smoked Pulled Pork with Pickled Red Onions & Cheddar Cheese on a Mancini's Bun
More about Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
Banner pic

 

Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.

4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Our pulled pork with coleslaw on top
More about Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
North Shore Tavern image

 

North Shore Tavern - 120 Federal Street

120 Federal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
With braised pork, strawberry chipotle bbq, pickles & crispy onions on a challah bun
More about North Shore Tavern - 120 Federal Street
Kelly's Bar and Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Kelly's Bar and Lounge - East Liberty

6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (559 reviews)
Takeout
Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
More about Kelly's Bar and Lounge - East Liberty
Mike's Beer Bar image

 

Mike's Beer Bar - 110 Federal Street

110 Federal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
With braised pork, strawberry chipotle bbq, pickles & crispy onions on a challah bun
More about Mike's Beer Bar - 110 Federal Street

