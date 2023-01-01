Ranch salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve ranch salad
More about Kitchen+Bar - 4th District - Drury Plaza #172
Kitchen+Bar - 4th District - Drury Plaza #172
745 Grant Street, Pittsburgh
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Ranch
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Bacon Cheddar Ranch Chicken Salad
|$15.00
All white meat chicken diced up and mixed with celery, scallion, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon and a ranch aioli sauce served with naan-style flatbread.
Gluten Free without naan.