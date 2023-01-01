Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ranch salad in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve ranch salad

Kitchen+Bar - 4th District - Drury Plaza #172

745 Grant Street, Pittsburgh

Takeout
Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad$11.00
Romaine, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Ranch
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

Takeout
Chicken Bacon Cheddar Ranch Chicken Salad$15.00
All white meat chicken diced up and mixed with celery, scallion, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon and a ranch aioli sauce served with naan-style flatbread.
Gluten Free without naan.
