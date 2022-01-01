Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve ravioli

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Vodka Chicken$17.99
Ravioli Meat Sauce$15.99
Cheese Ravioli W/ Meat Sauce - Half Pan$55.00
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Ravioli$5.95
Fried Ravioli$8.50
Served with Homemade Marinara
Ravioli Dinner$12.95
Three-cheese blend raviolis regular or deep fried with marinara and served with a side salad.
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ravioli$17.00
Cheese, meat, or a combination filled pasta covered in cheese or traditional sauce
More about Pizza Roma
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli-DINNER$26.00
Butternut Squash Ravioli-Lunch$13.00
Cheese Ravioli-DINNER$18.00
More about Roman Bistro

