Ravioli in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve ravioli
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Ravioli Vodka Chicken
|$17.99
|Ravioli Meat Sauce
|$15.99
|Cheese Ravioli W/ Meat Sauce - Half Pan
|$55.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Kids Ravioli
|$5.95
|Fried Ravioli
|$8.50
Served with Homemade Marinara
|Ravioli Dinner
|$12.95
Three-cheese blend raviolis regular or deep fried with marinara and served with a side salad.
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Ravioli
|$17.00
Cheese, meat, or a combination filled pasta covered in cheese or traditional sauce