Reuben in Pittsburgh

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.09
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
|Sunny Cheese Burger
|$9.89
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
|Giant Fried Fish Sandwich
|$12.09
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Cheese Logs
|$11.99
|Buff Chicken Dip
|$10.99
|Reuben
|$13.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
|10 Wings
|$14.95
|Carl's Famous Fish
|$13.99
|Reuben
|$12.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Reuben
|$12.35
A classic half pound Reuben on thick cut marble rye. Grilled with kraut, Swiss and our homemade thousand island.
|Antoinette's Italian (half)
|$10.25
A classic Italian beef meatball.
|House Super Special (half)
|$11.75
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$7.49
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a tortilla
Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
|Reuben Latke
|$9.99
Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing in between two potato pancakes
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Spring Mix topped w/ grape tomato, onion, green peppers, blackened chicken, french fries, pepperjack cheese, ranch dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Kelly's Bar and Lounge
6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|Mini Mac
|$6.00
|Full Size Mac
|$8.00
|Joy's Fried Chicken
|$12.00
New York Super Subs
1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh
|Potato Salad
Fresh made potato salad,
|Regular Italian (half)
|$10.25
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
|Pastrami
|$12.35
½ lb Grilled Pastrami on rye with swiss and dijon.
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Turkey Cobb Wrap
|$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
|Nachooooo!!!!!
|$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Bacon Gouda Burger
|$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
|Hometown Salad
|$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries