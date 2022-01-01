Reuben in Pittsburgh

Sunny Jim's Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad$12.09
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
Sunny Cheese Burger$9.89
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Giant Fried Fish Sandwich$12.09
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Logs$11.99
Buff Chicken Dip$10.99
Reuben$13.99
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Carl's Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
Takeout
10 Wings$14.95
Carl's Famous Fish$13.99
Reuben$12.99
More about Carl's Tavern
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel

1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$12.35
A classic half pound Reuben on thick cut marble rye. Grilled with kraut, Swiss and our homemade thousand island.
Antoinette's Italian (half)$10.25
A classic Italian beef meatball.
House Super Special (half)$11.75
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.
More about New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
The Alcove Bar & Grille image

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.49
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a tortilla
Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
Reuben Latke$9.99
Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing in between two potato pancakes
Blackened Chicken Salad$9.99
Spring Mix topped w/ grape tomato, onion, green peppers, blackened chicken, french fries, pepperjack cheese, ranch dressing
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
Kelly's Bar and Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Kelly's Bar and Lounge

6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (559 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Mac$6.00
Full Size Mac$8.00
Joy's Fried Chicken$12.00
More about Kelly's Bar and Lounge
New York Super Subs image

 

New York Super Subs

1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Salad
Fresh made potato salad,
Regular Italian (half)$10.25
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
Pastrami$12.35
½ lb Grilled Pastrami on rye with swiss and dijon.
More about New York Super Subs
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Turkey Cobb Wrap$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
Nachooooo!!!!!$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Reuben Egg Rolls$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Bacon Gouda Burger$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
Hometown Salad$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

