Rice bowls in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Tako

122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice Bowl$12.00
tomato, chipotle, lime
More about Tako
Lucha Street Tacos image

 

Lucha Street Tacos

2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lucha Rice & Beans Bowl$8.00
Cilantro Lime Rice, our house made black beans topped with your choice of meat and topped with a drizzle of our top secret delicious Lucha sauce.
More about Lucha Street Tacos
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Com Ga Xa Ot (Lemongrass Chicken RICE BOWL)$10.25
Com Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly RICE BOWL)$10.25
Com Dau Hu (Tofu RICE BOWL)$9.75
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Item pic

 

ShadoBeni

1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Rice Bowl - GF$12.00
This coconut rice is done a bit differently but just as delicious. Typically, you would bring the water to a boil first before adding the rice, but for coconut rice you bring the milk, water, and rice all to a boil together. The finished product is a bit more sticky but full of flavor. Top with all your favorite fillings from the Roti.
Kids Rice Bowl$6.00
More about ShadoBeni

