Rice bowls in Pittsburgh

Lucha Street Tacos
2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh
|Lucha Rice & Beans Bowl
|$8.00
Cilantro Lime Rice, our house made black beans topped with your choice of meat and topped with a drizzle of our top secret delicious Lucha sauce.
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Com Ga Xa Ot (Lemongrass Chicken RICE BOWL)
|$10.25
|Com Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly RICE BOWL)
|$10.25
|Com Dau Hu (Tofu RICE BOWL)
|$9.75
ShadoBeni
1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh
|Coconut Rice Bowl - GF
|$12.00
This coconut rice is done a bit differently but just as delicious. Typically, you would bring the water to a boil first before adding the rice, but for coconut rice you bring the milk, water, and rice all to a boil together. The finished product is a bit more sticky but full of flavor. Top with all your favorite fillings from the Roti.
|Kids Rice Bowl
|$6.00