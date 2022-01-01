Rice noodles in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|singapore rice noodle
|$18.00
shrimp, chicken, roasted pork, egg, napa, snow peas, shiitake, carrot, celery, scallion, rice noodle, curry sauce
|taipei rice noodle
|$20.00
shrimp, pork, egg, bok choy, chive, celery, carrot
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Steamed Rice Noodles
|$3.00