Rice noodles in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve rice noodles

Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
singapore rice noodle$18.00
shrimp, chicken, roasted pork, egg, napa, snow peas, shiitake, carrot, celery, scallion, rice noodle, curry sauce
taipei rice noodle$20.00
shrimp, pork, egg, bok choy, chive, celery, carrot
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Item pic

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Rice Noodles$3.00
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
LuLu's Noodles image

NOODLES

LuLu's Noodles

400 S Craig St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Singapore Rice Noodle$12.00
Rice noodle, light curry, shrimp, chicken & veggie
More about LuLu's Noodles

