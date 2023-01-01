Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast beef sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

Fat Butcher

5151 Butler St, Pittsburgh

TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Beef Sandwich$14.00
Horseradish Aioli, Arugula, Provolone, and Roasted Bell Peppers. Served on Focaccia
More about Fat Butcher
North Shore Tavern - 120 Federal Street

120 Federal Street, Pittsburgh

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$15.00
With caramelized onions, gorgonzola, arugula & orange horsey sauce on a challah bun
More about North Shore Tavern - 120 Federal Street
Mike's Beer Bar - 110 Federal Street

110 Federal Street, Pittsburgh

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$15.00
With caramelized onions, gorgonzola, arugula & orange horsey sauce on a challah bun
More about Mike's Beer Bar - 110 Federal Street

