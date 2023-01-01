Roast beef sandwiches in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches
Fat Butcher
5151 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$14.00
Horseradish Aioli, Arugula, Provolone, and Roasted Bell Peppers. Served on Focaccia
North Shore Tavern - 120 Federal Street
120 Federal Street, Pittsburgh
|Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
|$15.00
With caramelized onions, gorgonzola, arugula & orange horsey sauce on a challah bun