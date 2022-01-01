Roti in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve roti
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Roti
|$2.99
Unleavened at bread made with whole
wheat our, baked in a clay oven
|Butter Roti
|$3.99
ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines
1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh
|Roti (Dahlpuri)
|$16.00
Dhal Puri (roti) - One of the most popular roti's in Trinidad. This flat bread has a layer of well seasoned dhal(split peas) in the dough. It can be eaten along side the stews or used to wrap them inside.
|Roti Skin
|$5.00
