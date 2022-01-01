Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve roti

Mintt Indian Cuisine image

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roti$2.99
Unleavened at bread made with whole
wheat our, baked in a clay oven
Butter Roti$3.99
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines

1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roti (Dahlpuri)$16.00
Dhal Puri (roti) - One of the most popular roti's in Trinidad. This flat bread has a layer of well seasoned dhal(split peas) in the dough. It can be eaten along side the stews or used to wrap them inside.
Roti Skin$5.00
Dhal Puri (roti) - One of the most popular roti's in Trinidad. This flat bread has a layer of well seasoned dhal(split peas) in the dough. It can be eaten along side the stews or used to wrap them inside.
More about ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines
Item pic

 

Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roti$2.00
2pc Thin Wheat Flat Bread
More about Salem's Market & Grill

