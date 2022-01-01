Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Pasta$13.99
House-smoked Atlantic salmon, peas, fresh basil in a delightful lemon cream sauce
Pgh Blackend Salmon Salad$14.99
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and blackened grilled salmon
Pgh Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and grilled salmon filet.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cast Iron Salmon$18.00
Salmon BLT$15.00
More about Lot 17
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Entree$21.99
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
9 Cafe image

 

9 Cafe

900 Wood St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Lasagna$32.00
Salmon Taco$20.99
4oz Pan fried salmon in a soft taco in your choice of spicy scampi , traditional scampi or fried over a bed of rice topped with cilantro, scallions and taco sauce.
(4 tacos come in 1 order)
More about 9 Cafe
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad (GF)$17.99
Pan seared salmon served over field greens with cucumbers, almonds, fresh berries, and feta cheese. Citrus vinaigrette served on the side.
Mediterranean Salmon or Chicken (GF)$17.99
Oven roasted salmon or chicken served with rice pilaf, topped with mixed olives, artichokes, tomatoes, feta cheese, lemon caper beurre blanc.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Carmi Express image

 

Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Glazed Salmon$12.00
Salmon Salad$13.00
More about Carmi Express
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys image

 

Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys

599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon dinner$24.00
Weekly featured topping served with potatoes and a veggie
6oz Center Cut Salmon$24.00
6oz Salmon with your choice of blackened or honey lemon glaze . served with roasted potatoes and choice of veggie
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Caesar Salad$17.95
6oz. Grilled Salmon served over a bed of romaine topped with tomatoes, black olives & parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing.
More about Pizza Roma
Gussy's Bagels & Deli image

 

Gussy's Bagels & Deli

3606 5th avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Schmear (Bulk)$12.00
More about Gussy's Bagels & Deli
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$14.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Item pic

 

Park Bruges

5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Salmon$9.00
Kvaroy Arctic Salmon$30.00
pan seared, farrotto, sauteed spinach & banana peppers, citrus brown butter
Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict$19.00
smoked salmon, arugula, cucumbers, rustic Italian bread, hollandaise
More about Park Bruges
Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon$22.00
More about Silk Elephant
Salmon Rillette image

 

Butcher and the Rye

212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Rillette$16.00
country bread, mustard, cornichon, radish, chive, roe
More about Butcher and the Rye
Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$15.00
Mixed greens topped w/house made salmon salad (onion, celery, craisins, and dill), tomatoes & goat cheese
Smoked Salmon Scramble$16.50
3 eggs scrambled w/ smoked salmon & cream cheese; topped w/sliced red onions, capers & tomatoes; served w/mixed greens; GF
More about Square Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Poke Bowl$13.00
Salmon with Mix vegetable
Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll$12.00
salmon tempura roll with eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds
Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
Deep-fried smoked salmon skin (Now we will put the EEL SAUCE on top of the rolls, the pic doesn't come with sauce in case our customer could see what's it looks like inside of the rolls)
More about Sushi Too
Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
salmon sashimi$5.00
daikon radish, 2 pieces
ruby salmon$32.00
grilled scottish salmon, onion, scallion, mixed vegetables, sweet chili sauce
salmon roll$8.00
scottish salmon, 6 pieces
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Item pic

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Salmon$20.00
Extra Salmon$10.00
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$7.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
The Alcove Bar & Grille image

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Caprese$14.00
Spring mix topped with grape tomato, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, pesto grilled salmon, balsamic dressing
Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad (Copy)$14.00
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren image

 

Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TERIYAKI SALMON$14.00
Grilled salmon, hearts of palm, mixed greens, sriracha, cusabi and avocado
More about Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill image

 

Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill

808 liberty ave, pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Pita Wrap$12.49
More about Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Saloon of Mt. Lebanon

622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$14.99
spring mix, grilled salmon, fresh mango salsa, cucumber, tomato, pepper, and king pearl cheese.
More about Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Dinner$14.99
Grilled salmon, roasted red potatoes,
and Brussel sprouts
Salmon Caesar$14.99
Grilled salmon served on fresh greens with
parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar
dressing.
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Soy Salmon$20.00
crispy brussels / jasmine rice
Salmon BLT Wrap$14.00
salmon / thai chili glaze / bacon / mixed greens / tomato / avocado / red onion
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Soy Salmon$20.00
crispy brussels / jasmine rice
Salmon BLT Wrap$14.00
salmon / thai chili glaze / bacon / mixed greens / tomato / avocado / red onion
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Item pic

 

SUSHI FUKU - SOUTH CRAIG ST (NEAR CMU)

415 South Craig St., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crunchy Salmon Roll$8.60
Seaweed wrap, salmon, avocado, cucumber, & crunchy onions.
RAW.
Contains wheat, fish.
Salmon Lovers' Bowl$12.23
a Full Portion of Baked Salmon, A Half Portion of Salmon, and Half Smoked Salmon . Corn, Carrots, Red Onion, and Mixed Greens for the Veggies. Finally, topped with Crunchy Onions, Coconut Sauce, and Spicy Poke Sauce
More about SUSHI FUKU - SOUTH CRAIG ST (NEAR CMU)
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$13.99
House smoked salmon, cucumbers, spring mix, tomato, red onion, capers & honey dijon on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Smoked Salmon Platter$13.99
House smoked salmon, cucumbers, onion, tomato, and capers with a side of house baked ciabatta toast and cream cheese.
More about Cafe Raymond
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Soy Salmon$20.00
crispy brussels / jasmine rice
Salmon BLT Wrap$14.00
salmon / thai chili glaze / bacon / mixed greens / tomato / avocado / red onion
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Cedar Plank Salmon$28.00
Salmon Au Poivre$28.00
More about Roman Bistro
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Point Brugge Cafe

401 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2236 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict$19.00
challah, scallion cream cheese, arugula, roasted tomatoes, hollandaise
Lunch Grilled Kvaroy Salmon$21.00
Mediterranean farro salad, sauteed spinach & mushrooms, balsamic reduction
Grilled Kvaroy Salmon$30.00
Mediterranean farro salad, sauteed spinach & mushrooms, balsamic reduction
More about Point Brugge Cafe

Map

