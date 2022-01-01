Salmon in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Smoked Salmon Pasta
|$13.99
House-smoked Atlantic salmon, peas, fresh basil in a delightful lemon cream sauce
|Pgh Blackend Salmon Salad
|$14.99
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and blackened grilled salmon
|Pgh Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.99
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and grilled salmon filet.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$21.99
9 Cafe
900 Wood St., Pittsburg
|Salmon Lasagna
|$32.00
|Salmon Taco
|$20.99
4oz Pan fried salmon in a soft taco in your choice of spicy scampi , traditional scampi or fried over a bed of rice topped with cilantro, scallions and taco sauce.
(4 tacos come in 1 order)
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Salmon Salad (GF)
|$17.99
Pan seared salmon served over field greens with cucumbers, almonds, fresh berries, and feta cheese. Citrus vinaigrette served on the side.
|Mediterranean Salmon or Chicken (GF)
|$17.99
Oven roasted salmon or chicken served with rice pilaf, topped with mixed olives, artichokes, tomatoes, feta cheese, lemon caper beurre blanc.
Carmi Express
1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh
|Glazed Salmon
|$12.00
|Salmon Salad
|$13.00
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Salmon dinner
|$24.00
Weekly featured topping served with potatoes and a veggie
|6oz Center Cut Salmon
|$24.00
6oz Salmon with your choice of blackened or honey lemon glaze . served with roasted potatoes and choice of veggie
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$17.95
6oz. Grilled Salmon served over a bed of romaine topped with tomatoes, black olives & parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing.
Gussy's Bagels & Deli
3606 5th avenue, Oakland
|Smoked Salmon Schmear (Bulk)
|$12.00
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Park Bruges
5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh
|Side Salmon
|$9.00
|Kvaroy Arctic Salmon
|$30.00
pan seared, farrotto, sauteed spinach & banana peppers, citrus brown butter
|Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict
|$19.00
smoked salmon, arugula, cucumbers, rustic Italian bread, hollandaise
Butcher and the Rye
212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Salmon Rillette
|$16.00
country bread, mustard, cornichon, radish, chive, roe
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens topped w/house made salmon salad (onion, celery, craisins, and dill), tomatoes & goat cheese
|Smoked Salmon Scramble
|$16.50
3 eggs scrambled w/ smoked salmon & cream cheese; topped w/sliced red onions, capers & tomatoes; served w/mixed greens; GF
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$13.00
Salmon with Mix vegetable
|Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll
|$12.00
salmon tempura roll with eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$8.00
Deep-fried smoked salmon skin (Now we will put the EEL SAUCE on top of the rolls, the pic doesn't come with sauce in case our customer could see what's it looks like inside of the rolls)
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|salmon sashimi
|$5.00
daikon radish, 2 pieces
|ruby salmon
|$32.00
grilled scottish salmon, onion, scallion, mixed vegetables, sweet chili sauce
|salmon roll
|$8.00
scottish salmon, 6 pieces
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Panang Salmon
|$20.00
|Extra Salmon
|$10.00
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Salmon
|$7.00
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Salmon Caprese
|$14.00
Spring mix topped with grape tomato, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, pesto grilled salmon, balsamic dressing
|Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad (Copy)
|$14.00
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh
|TERIYAKI SALMON
|$14.00
Grilled salmon, hearts of palm, mixed greens, sriracha, cusabi and avocado
Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
808 liberty ave, pittsburgh
|Grilled Salmon Pita Wrap
|$12.49
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Salmon Salad
|$14.99
spring mix, grilled salmon, fresh mango salsa, cucumber, tomato, pepper, and king pearl cheese.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Salmon Dinner
|$14.99
Grilled salmon, roasted red potatoes,
and Brussel sprouts
|Salmon Caesar
|$14.99
Grilled salmon served on fresh greens with
parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar
dressing.
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Honey Soy Salmon
|$20.00
crispy brussels / jasmine rice
|Salmon BLT Wrap
|$14.00
salmon / thai chili glaze / bacon / mixed greens / tomato / avocado / red onion
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Honey Soy Salmon
|$20.00
crispy brussels / jasmine rice
|Salmon BLT Wrap
|$14.00
salmon / thai chili glaze / bacon / mixed greens / tomato / avocado / red onion
SUSHI FUKU - SOUTH CRAIG ST (NEAR CMU)
415 South Craig St., Pittsburgh
|Crunchy Salmon Roll
|$8.60
Seaweed wrap, salmon, avocado, cucumber, & crunchy onions.
RAW.
Contains wheat, fish.
|Salmon Lovers' Bowl
|$12.23
a Full Portion of Baked Salmon, A Half Portion of Salmon, and Half Smoked Salmon . Corn, Carrots, Red Onion, and Mixed Greens for the Veggies. Finally, topped with Crunchy Onions, Coconut Sauce, and Spicy Poke Sauce
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$13.99
House smoked salmon, cucumbers, spring mix, tomato, red onion, capers & honey dijon on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
|Smoked Salmon Platter
|$13.99
House smoked salmon, cucumbers, onion, tomato, and capers with a side of house baked ciabatta toast and cream cheese.
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|Honey Soy Salmon
|$20.00
crispy brussels / jasmine rice
|Salmon BLT Wrap
|$14.00
salmon / thai chili glaze / bacon / mixed greens / tomato / avocado / red onion
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Roman Bistro
2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$28.00
|Salmon Au Poivre
|$28.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Point Brugge Cafe
401 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh
|Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict
|$19.00
challah, scallion cream cheese, arugula, roasted tomatoes, hollandaise
|Lunch Grilled Kvaroy Salmon
|$21.00
Mediterranean farro salad, sauteed spinach & mushrooms, balsamic reduction
|Grilled Kvaroy Salmon
|$30.00
Mediterranean farro salad, sauteed spinach & mushrooms, balsamic reduction
