Salmon rolls in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve salmon rolls

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll$12.00
salmon tempura roll with eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds
Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
Deep-fried smoked salmon skin (Now we will put the EEL SAUCE on top of the rolls, the pic doesn't come with sauce in case our customer could see what's it looks like inside of the rolls)
Salmon Roll$8.00
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and raw salmon
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF salmon roll$8.00
spicy salmon roll$10.00
avocado, spicy aioli
GF spicy salmon roll$10.00
avocado, spicy aioli
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh

120 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchy Salmon Roll$9.00
Atlantic salmon on a layer of crispy onion flakes with avocado and cucumber. Served as 10 pieces.
Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll$8.40
Atlantic Salmon and Cucumber topped with Spicy Mayo
Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area

210 Mcholme Drive, North Fayette Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crunchy Salmon Roll$8.60
Atlantic salmon, crispy fried onion flakes, avocado, and English cucumber
