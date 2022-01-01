Salmon rolls in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve salmon rolls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll
|$12.00
salmon tempura roll with eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$8.00
Deep-fried smoked salmon skin (Now we will put the EEL SAUCE on top of the rolls, the pic doesn't come with sauce in case our customer could see what's it looks like inside of the rolls)
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and raw salmon
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|GF salmon roll
|$8.00
|spicy salmon roll
|$10.00
avocado, spicy aioli
|GF spicy salmon roll
|$10.00
avocado, spicy aioli
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh
120 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh
|Crunchy Salmon Roll
|$9.00
Atlantic salmon on a layer of crispy onion flakes with avocado and cucumber. Served as 10 pieces.
|Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll
|$8.40
Atlantic Salmon and Cucumber topped with Spicy Mayo