Salmon salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve salmon salad
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Pgh Blackend Salmon Salad
|$14.99
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and blackened grilled salmon
|Pgh Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.99
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and grilled salmon filet.
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Salmon Salad (GF)
|$17.99
Pan seared salmon served over field greens with cucumbers, almonds, fresh berries, and feta cheese. Citrus vinaigrette served on the side.
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$17.95
6oz. Grilled Salmon served over a bed of romaine topped with tomatoes, black olives & parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing.
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens topped w/house made salmon salad (onion, celery, craisins, and dill), tomatoes & goat cheese
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad (Copy)
|$14.00