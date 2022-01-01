Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Pgh Blackend Salmon Salad$14.99
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and blackened grilled salmon
Pgh Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and grilled salmon filet.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad (GF)$17.99
Pan seared salmon served over field greens with cucumbers, almonds, fresh berries, and feta cheese. Citrus vinaigrette served on the side.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Carmi Express image

 

Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Salad$13.00
More about Carmi Express
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Caesar Salad$17.95
6oz. Grilled Salmon served over a bed of romaine topped with tomatoes, black olives & parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing.
More about Pizza Roma
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$14.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$15.00
Mixed greens topped w/house made salmon salad (onion, celery, craisins, and dill), tomatoes & goat cheese
More about Square Cafe
The Alcove Bar & Grille image

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad (Copy)$14.00
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Saloon of Mt. Lebanon

622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$14.99
spring mix, grilled salmon, fresh mango salsa, cucumber, tomato, pepper, and king pearl cheese.
More about Saloon of Mt. Lebanon

