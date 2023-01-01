Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub and Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Sandwich$14.99
Grilled salmon served on a toasted and pressed bun. Spinach, tomato, onions, and a chimichurri aioli. Fresh cut fries on the side.
More about Dad's Pub and Grub
Banner pic

 

Alihan's Coffee and Breakfast - 129 6th Street

129 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$9.00
Smoked salmon in toasted bread, with dill ricotta mousse, banana peppers
More about Alihan's Coffee and Breakfast - 129 6th Street
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$15.00
House smoked salmon, cucumbers, spring mix, tomato, red onion, capers & honey dijon on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
More about Cafe Raymond

Map

Map

