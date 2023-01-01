Salmon sandwiches in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
More about Dad's Pub and Grub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub and Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled salmon served on a toasted and pressed bun. Spinach, tomato, onions, and a chimichurri aioli. Fresh cut fries on the side.
More about Alihan's Coffee and Breakfast - 129 6th Street
Alihan's Coffee and Breakfast - 129 6th Street
129 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$9.00
Smoked salmon in toasted bread, with dill ricotta mousse, banana peppers
More about Cafe Raymond
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$15.00
House smoked salmon, cucumbers, spring mix, tomato, red onion, capers & honey dijon on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.