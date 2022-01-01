Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chat$7.99
A samosa with chana masala, sweet and
mint chutney and yogurt sauce
Samosa$6.99
Seasoned potatoes wrapped in a light pastry
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Koala Coffee and Tea

820 W Ingomar Rd, McCandless

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Samosa (Curried Potato and Peas) Handpie$5.95
More about Koala Coffee and Tea
Item pic

 

Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Samosa$3.50
MIxed Vegtables and potatos sauteed then fried in eggroll skin. 2pc
Meat Samosa$3.99
Ground beef sauteed then fried in eggroll skin. 2pc
Samosa Platter$55.99
12 Chicken Samosa
12 Beef Samosa
12 Vegetable Samosa
On a party platter with Garlic Sauce
More about Salem's Market & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Green Beans

Chicken Noodle Soup

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Pizza Rolls

Al Pastor Tacos

Egg Benedict

Grilled Steaks

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1849 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston