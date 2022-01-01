Samosa in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve samosa
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Samosa Chat
|$7.99
A samosa with chana masala, sweet and
mint chutney and yogurt sauce
|Samosa
|$6.99
Seasoned potatoes wrapped in a light pastry
More about Koala Coffee and Tea
Koala Coffee and Tea
820 W Ingomar Rd, McCandless
|Samosa (Curried Potato and Peas) Handpie
|$5.95
More about Salem's Market & Grill
Salem's Market & Grill
2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Veggie Samosa
|$3.50
MIxed Vegtables and potatos sauteed then fried in eggroll skin. 2pc
|Meat Samosa
|$3.99
Ground beef sauteed then fried in eggroll skin. 2pc
|Samosa Platter
|$55.99
12 Chicken Samosa
12 Beef Samosa
12 Vegetable Samosa
On a party platter with Garlic Sauce