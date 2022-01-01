Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood salad in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve seafood salad

Banner pic

 

Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 123 6th Street

123 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Salad$12.99
Crab meat, shrimp, provolone and mozzarella cheese topping our garden salad . Come with garlic bread or croutons.
More about Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 123 6th Street
Carmi Express image

 

Carmi Express - Northside Pittsburgh

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Salad$4.00
More about Carmi Express - Northside Pittsburgh
Item pic

 

Liberty Chick 'n' Fish - 961 Liberty Ave

961 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Deli Salad with Crispy Toast$6.00
Seafood Deli salad made of crab meat, celery, red onions, dill, and mayo. It comes with toasted sliced bread.
Sandwich with Seafood Deli Salad$6.00
Sandwich filled with seafood deli salad made of crab meat, celery, red onions, dill, and mayo
More about Liberty Chick 'n' Fish - 961 Liberty Ave

