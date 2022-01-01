Seafood salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve seafood salad
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 123 6th Street
123 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Seafood Salad
|$12.99
Crab meat, shrimp, provolone and mozzarella cheese topping our garden salad . Come with garlic bread or croutons.
Carmi Express - Northside Pittsburgh
1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh
|Seafood Salad
|$4.00
Liberty Chick 'n' Fish - 961 Liberty Ave
961 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Seafood Deli Salad with Crispy Toast
|$6.00
Seafood Deli salad made of crab meat, celery, red onions, dill, and mayo. It comes with toasted sliced bread.
|Sandwich with Seafood Deli Salad
|$6.00
Sandwich filled with seafood deli salad made of crab meat, celery, red onions, dill, and mayo