Shepherds pies in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve shepherds pies
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Beef Shepherd's Pie
|$0.00
Made from scratch ~ tender beef sirloin seared & slow simmered in a rich beef stock thickened with a brown roux with roasted butternut squash, sweet potato, onion, carrot, celery, sweet peas & mushroom topped with horseradish mashed red potatoes,
More about ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines
ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines
1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh
|Daily Special - Impossible Shepherd's Pie
|$12.00
Shepherd's Pie made with Impossible ground meat, seasoned with tomatoes, pimento peppers, and a little bit of heat, sandwiched between potatoes and topped with a GF breadcrumb. Served with stewed red beans, and a seasonal salad