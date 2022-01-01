Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

Takeout
Beef Shepherd's Pie$0.00
Made from scratch ~ tender beef sirloin seared & slow simmered in a rich beef stock thickened with a brown roux with roasted butternut squash, sweet potato, onion, carrot, celery, sweet peas & mushroom topped with horseradish mashed red potatoes,
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines

1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh

TakeoutFast Pay
Daily Special - Impossible Shepherd's Pie$12.00
Shepherd's Pie made with Impossible ground meat, seasoned with tomatoes, pimento peppers, and a little bit of heat, sandwiched between potatoes and topped with a GF breadcrumb. Served with stewed red beans, and a seasonal salad
More about ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines

