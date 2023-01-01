Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills

1720 washington rd, pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad with Mango & Avocado$10.05
Shrimp, Fresh salad blend, mango, avocado, cucumber, green onions, crunchy onions, shichimi torgarashi, tossed in poke sauce (cucumber wasabi dressing) 
More about Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
Main pic

 

Local Provisions - Pittsburgh

1111 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Shrimp Salad$18.00
romaine / cilantro / grilled shrimp / warm black beans / pico / pickled red onions / cheddar / crispy tortilla / avocado ranch
More about Local Provisions - Pittsburgh
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Shrimp Caprese Salad$15.95
spinach, tomato, and buffalo mozzarella topped with grilled salmon and a balsamic drizzle
More about Bigham Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Tikka Masala

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Popcorn Chicken

Fried Pickles

Flan

Crab Cakes

Pear Salad

Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2016 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston