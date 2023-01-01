Shrimp salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
1720 washington rd, pittsburgh
|Shrimp Salad with Mango & Avocado
|$10.05
Shrimp, Fresh salad blend, mango, avocado, cucumber, green onions, crunchy onions, shichimi torgarashi, tossed in poke sauce (cucumber wasabi dressing)
Local Provisions - Pittsburgh
1111 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh
|Southwest Shrimp Salad
|$18.00
romaine / cilantro / grilled shrimp / warm black beans / pico / pickled red onions / cheddar / crispy tortilla / avocado ranch