Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp scampi in
Pittsburgh
/
Pittsburgh
/
Shrimp Scampi
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$23.95
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and white wine served over angel hair.
More about Pizza Roma
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.8
(317 reviews)
Shrimp Scampi
$13.99
More about Carl's Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh
Octopus
Egg Rolls
Fried Rice
Filet Mignon
Chai Tea
Carbonara
Chocolate Cake
Tuna Rolls
Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Strip District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
East Liberty
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More near Pittsburgh to explore
Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston