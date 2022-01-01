Shrimp tempura in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Sushi Too
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and shrimp tempura
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|shrimp tempura roll
|$12.00
cucumber, avocado, tobiko, teriyaki sauce
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Tempura Shrimp panang
|$24.00
shrimp tempura with carrot, peas, kaffir lime leaves on a bed of spinach in panang curry sauce.
More about Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh
120 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh
|Shrimp Tempura Cucumber
|$8.25
Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber
|Shrimp Tempura
|$0.00
Crispy shrimp tempura is served in orders of two, four, and eight pieces.
More about Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area
Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area
210 Mcholme Drive, North Fayette Township
|Shrimp Tempura Cucumber
|$8.05
Tempura-battered deep-fried shrimp, English cucumber