Shrimp tempura in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Shrimp Tempura Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and shrimp tempura
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel image

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
shrimp tempura roll$12.00
cucumber, avocado, tobiko, teriyaki sauce
Senyai Thai Kitchen image

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp panang$24.00
shrimp tempura with carrot, peas, kaffir lime leaves on a bed of spinach in panang curry sauce.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh

120 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Cucumber$8.25
Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber
Shrimp Tempura$0.00
Crispy shrimp tempura is served in orders of two, four, and eight pieces.
Item pic

 

Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area

210 Mcholme Drive, North Fayette Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Cucumber$8.05
Tempura-battered deep-fried shrimp, English cucumber
Bae Bae's Kitchen image

 

Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$17.00
5 pcs. Crispy Shrimp Tempura coated with Panko. Maldon Sea Salt, 7 Spice, and Plum Sauce
