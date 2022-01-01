Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve sliders

Industry Public House North Fayette image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Sliders$7.00
More about Industry Public House North Fayette
Rear End Gastropub & Garage image

 

Rear End Gastropub & Garage

399 Butler St, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Collision Sliders$10.00
3 Sliders:
Burger(American Cheese, Pickle) or
Pork(Ancho Mustard, pickle, swiss)
Served with onion straws
More about Rear End Gastropub & Garage
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Sliders$7.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
SLIDER VIBES image

 

SLIDER VIBES

22 Market Square, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slider Vibe Fries$7.49
French fries topped with beer cheese, pulled pork, onion straws, and chipotle ranch.
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Slider$2.99
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on a French Toast Bun. Served with a side of syrup
Lunch Bag Special Sliders$8.99
Two sliders of your choice, a side of fries and any canned coke product.
More about SLIDER VIBES
Sliders Trio image

 

Hop Farm Brewing Company

5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sliders Trio$13.50
Hop farm burger, Taco burger,
pulled pork. Served with house chips
More about Hop Farm Brewing Company
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Smiling Moose

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Sliders$11.00
Crisp chickpea falafel, greens, tomato, roasted red pepper and basil aioli. Served with homemade pasta salad. Vegetarian.
Black Bean & Corn Sliders$10.00
Pepper jack cheese, Pineapple Pico de Gallo, citrus sour cream. Served with homemade pasta salad. Vegetarian.
Backyard Burger Sliders$10.00
Fresh angus beef, Organic field greens, tomato, cheddar
More about The Smiling Moose
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue image

 

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Sliders$10.00
3 Pulled Pork Slider, Your Choice of BBQ and Coleslaw.
HH Crispy Chicken Sliders$7.00
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Kids Burgers Sliders$6.95
More about Bigham Tavern

