Sliders in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve sliders
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Kid's Sliders
|$7.00
Rear End Gastropub & Garage
399 Butler St, Etna
|Collision Sliders
|$10.00
3 Sliders:
Burger(American Cheese, Pickle) or
Pork(Ancho Mustard, pickle, swiss)
Served with onion straws
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Kid's Sliders
|$7.00
SLIDER VIBES
22 Market Square, Pittsburgh
|Slider Vibe Fries
|$7.49
French fries topped with beer cheese, pulled pork, onion straws, and chipotle ranch.
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Slider
|$2.99
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on a French Toast Bun. Served with a side of syrup
|Lunch Bag Special Sliders
|$8.99
Two sliders of your choice, a side of fries and any canned coke product.
Hop Farm Brewing Company
5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Sliders Trio
|$13.50
Hop farm burger, Taco burger,
pulled pork. Served with house chips
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Smiling Moose
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Falafel Sliders
|$11.00
Crisp chickpea falafel, greens, tomato, roasted red pepper and basil aioli. Served with homemade pasta salad. Vegetarian.
|Black Bean & Corn Sliders
|$10.00
Pepper jack cheese, Pineapple Pico de Gallo, citrus sour cream. Served with homemade pasta salad. Vegetarian.
|Backyard Burger Sliders
|$10.00
Fresh angus beef, Organic field greens, tomato, cheddar
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg
|BBQ Sliders
|$10.00
3 Pulled Pork Slider, Your Choice of BBQ and Coleslaw.
|HH Crispy Chicken Sliders
|$7.00