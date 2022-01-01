Spinach salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Spinach Salad
|$10.95
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, hardboiled egg, plum tomatoes, croutons, and red onion with hot bacon dressing
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Spinach Salad
|$7.95
|Spinach Chicken Salad
|$11.95
More about Pizza Roma
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Spinach Salad
|$11.50
Fresh baby spinach, egg, crumbled bacon, red onion & candied walnuts topped with feta cheese. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Spinach Salad
|$11.00
bacon / feta / pickled red onion / dried cranberries / candied almonds
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Spinach Salad
|$11.00
bacon / feta / pickled red onion / dried cranberries / candied almonds