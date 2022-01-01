Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve spinach salad

Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$10.95
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, hardboiled egg, plum tomatoes, croutons, and red onion with hot bacon dressing
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$7.95
Spinach Chicken Salad$11.95
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$11.50
Fresh baby spinach, egg, crumbled bacon, red onion & candied walnuts topped with feta cheese. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
More about Pizza Roma
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$11.00
bacon / feta / pickled red onion / dried cranberries / candied almonds
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
