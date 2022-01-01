Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Square pizza in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve square pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grille & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16 Cut Leopold Square Pizza$27.50
Imported Romano cheeses blended with our hand sliced pizza cheese mix, sweet sautéed onions, Italian herbs and spices, with light marinara sauce served Sicilian style.
6 Cut Leopold Square Pizza$16.75
Imported Romano cheeses blended with our hand sliced pizza cheese mix, sweet sautéed onions, Italian herbs and spices, with light marinara sauce served Sicilian style.
9 Cut Leopold Square Pizza$20.75
Imported Romano cheeses blended with our hand sliced pizza cheese mix, sweet sautéed onions, Italian herbs and spices, with light marinara sauce served Sicilian style.
More about Bado's Pizza Grille & Ale House
Restaurant banner

 

Fat Angelo's - West View

461 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12 cut 16'' Square Cheese Pizza, Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks, Cinnamon Buns$21.99
More about Fat Angelo's - West View

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Chicken Noodle Soup

Caesar Salad

Singapore Noodles

Filet Mignon

Chopped Salad

Crispy Chicken

Avocado Toast

Chicken Parmesan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (198 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1724 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston