Square pizza in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve square pizza
More about Bado's Pizza Grille & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grille & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|16 Cut Leopold Square Pizza
|$27.50
Imported Romano cheeses blended with our hand sliced pizza cheese mix, sweet sautéed onions, Italian herbs and spices, with light marinara sauce served Sicilian style.
|6 Cut Leopold Square Pizza
|$16.75
Imported Romano cheeses blended with our hand sliced pizza cheese mix, sweet sautéed onions, Italian herbs and spices, with light marinara sauce served Sicilian style.
|9 Cut Leopold Square Pizza
|$20.75
Imported Romano cheeses blended with our hand sliced pizza cheese mix, sweet sautéed onions, Italian herbs and spices, with light marinara sauce served Sicilian style.