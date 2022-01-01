Steak calzones in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve steak calzones
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Small Steak Calzone
|$12.50
Steak, mushrooms, onions, sauce and provolone cheese
|Large Steak Calzone
|$15.50
Steak, mushrooms, onions, sauce and provolone cheese
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Steak Calzone
|$14.95
Thinly Sliced Grilled Ribeye, Green Peppers, Red Onions, and Mushrooms