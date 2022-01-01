Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak calzones in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve steak calzones

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Steak Calzone$12.50
Steak, mushrooms, onions, sauce and provolone cheese
Large Steak Calzone$15.50
Steak, mushrooms, onions, sauce and provolone cheese
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Calzone$14.95
Thinly Sliced Grilled Ribeye, Green Peppers, Red Onions, and Mushrooms
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak & Onion Calzone$14.00
More about Pizza Roma
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Calzone
Lg Steak Calzone$19.99
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Arepas

Mac And Cheese

Baklava

Lasagna

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston