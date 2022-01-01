Steak salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve steak salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Pgh Steak Salad
|$14.99
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled sirloin steak.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Steak Salad
|$12.95
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak, plain or with Cajun seasoning atop fries and our Ale House salad
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna
|Steak Salad
|$10.50
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, steak, mushrooms, fries and blended cheese
PIZZA • SALADS
Spak Bros. Pizza
5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Steak Salad
|$11.99
Steak, Chopped Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, French Fries, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Side of Dressing (x2)
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh Steak Salad
|$17.99
Grilled NY strip steak, fries, cheddar, iceberg mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, roasted red peppers with your choice of dressing.
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Steak Salad
|$13.50
Grilled Steak, Fresh Cut Fries, and Cheese on Top of our Garden Salad
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Steak Salad
|$15.50
Steak cooked to your liking over a bed of iceburg & field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and french fries. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$8.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
|Steak N Chic Salad
|$18.99
|Steak Salad
|$14.99
PIZZA • GRILL
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|PGH Steak Salad
|$13.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh
|Nearly Pittsburgh Steak Salad
|$11.99
Sliced Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. So good, you won’t even miss the Fries!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|Nearly Pittsburgh Steak Salad
|$11.99
Sliced Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. So good, you won’t even miss the Fries!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Steak Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of 6 ounce steak cooked to your preference.