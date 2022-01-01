Steak salad in Pittsburgh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pgh Steak Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Pgh Steak Salad$14.99
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled sirloin steak.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$12.95
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak, plain or with Cajun seasoning atop fries and our Ale House salad
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs image

 

Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Salad$10.50
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, steak, mushrooms, fries and blended cheese
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Spak Bros. Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Spak Bros. Pizza

5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$11.99
Steak, Chopped Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, French Fries, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Side of Dressing (x2)
More about Spak Bros. Pizza
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Pittsburgh Steak Salad$17.99
Grilled NY strip steak, fries, cheddar, iceberg mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, roasted red peppers with your choice of dressing.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Item pic

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$13.50
Grilled Steak, Fresh Cut Fries, and Cheese on Top of our Garden Salad
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$15.50
Steak cooked to your liking over a bed of iceburg & field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and french fries. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
More about Pizza Roma
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Salad$8.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Carl's Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Steak N Chic Salad$18.99
Steak Salad$14.99
More about Carl's Tavern
Mario's South Side Saloon image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mario's South Side Saloon

1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
PGH Steak Salad$13.00
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Nearly Pittsburgh Steak Salad$11.99
Sliced Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. So good, you won’t even miss the Fries!
More about Slice on Broadway
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
Nearly Pittsburgh Steak Salad$11.99
Sliced Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. So good, you won’t even miss the Fries!
More about Slice on Broadway
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of 6 ounce steak cooked to your preference.
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$13.99
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

