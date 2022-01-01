Steak subs in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve steak subs
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Steak Hoagie - 1/2
|$9.99
|Steak Hoagie - Whole
|$14.99
|Steak Hoagie - GF
|$13.99
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Steak Hoagie
|$10.99
Choice shaved steak, provolone cheese, peppers, mushrooms, onions, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Philly Steak Hoagie
Steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, homemade cheese sauce and A1 aioli.
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Pizza Steak Hoagie
Thinly sliced ribeye, pizza sauce, and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onions
|1/2 Super Steak Hoagie Pixburgh Style
|$7.95
Thinly sliced ribeye, cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cut fries, coleslaw and tomatoes.
|Steak Hoagie
Thinly sliced ribeye and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and Italian dressing
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Half Steak Hoagie
|$8.50
|Whole Steak Hoagie
|$13.50
Slice on Broadway
2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh
|Steak Caballero Hoagie
|$9.79
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and our Spicy Ranch Dressing. Muy picante! Muy bueno!
|Classic Steak Hoagie
|$9.79
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|15" Deluxe Steak Sub
|$14.99
|15" Steak Sub
|$14.99
Union Pie Co.
1914 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh
|Half Philly Steak Hoagie
|$7.99
Our Steak Hoagie with Fried Peppers and Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, and Tomato
|Dough Boy Steak Hoagie
|$13.99
|Half Steak Hoagie
|$7.49
Premium Sliced Beef, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with our Homemade Garlic Mayo Aioli.
Michael's Pizza Bar
2612 Sarah St, Pittsburgh
|Whole Steak Hoagie
|$14.50
steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone