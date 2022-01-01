Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve steak subs

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Hoagie - 1/2$9.99
Steak Hoagie - Whole$14.99
Steak Hoagie - GF$13.99
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
4095c4f3-0f2d-4907-9602-c4da8d3d3141 image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Hoagie$10.99
Choice shaved steak, provolone cheese, peppers, mushrooms, onions, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Steak Hoagie
Steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, homemade cheese sauce and A1 aioli.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Steak Hoagie
Thinly sliced ribeye, pizza sauce, and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onions
1/2 Super Steak Hoagie Pixburgh Style$7.95
Thinly sliced ribeye, cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cut fries, coleslaw and tomatoes.
Steak Hoagie
Thinly sliced ribeye and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and Italian dressing
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Half Steak Hoagie$8.50
Whole Steak Hoagie$13.50
More about Pizza Roma
Classic Steak Hoagie image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Caballero Hoagie$9.79
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and our Spicy Ranch Dressing. Muy picante! Muy bueno!
Classic Steak Hoagie$9.79
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
More about Slice on Broadway
Classic Steak Hoagie image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Caballero Hoagie$9.79
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and our Spicy Ranch Dressing. Muy picante! Muy bueno!
Classic Steak Hoagie$9.79
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
More about Slice on Broadway
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
15" Deluxe Steak Sub$14.99
15" Steak Sub$14.99
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
Union Pie Co. image

 

Union Pie Co.

1914 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Philly Steak Hoagie$7.99
Our Steak Hoagie with Fried Peppers and Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, and Tomato
Dough Boy Steak Hoagie$13.99
Half Steak Hoagie$7.49
Premium Sliced Beef, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with our Homemade Garlic Mayo Aioli.
More about Union Pie Co.
Michael's Pizza Bar image

PIZZA

Michael's Pizza Bar

2612 Sarah St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Steak Hoagie$14.50
steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone
More about Michael's Pizza Bar
Porky's Bar and Grill image

BBQ • GRILL

Porky's Bar and Grill

34 Bridge St, Etna

Avg 4.8 (46 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Steak Hoagie$7.00
More about Porky's Bar and Grill

