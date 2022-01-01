Sweet potato fries in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Steel Mill Saloon
Steel Mill Saloon
1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.00
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|SM Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.99
More about Milky Way
PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Milky Way
2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh
|Sweet Potato Fries
More about Bae Bae's Kitchen
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
Hand Breaded and Cut Sweet Potatoes. Maldon Sea Salt and Spicy Mayo