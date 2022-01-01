Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
More about Lot 17
Square Cafe image

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
VGN
More about Square Cafe
Banner pic

 

Steel Mill Saloon

1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Steel Mill Saloon
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue image

 

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SM Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries
More about Milky Way
Item pic

 

Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Hand Breaded and Cut Sweet Potatoes. Maldon Sea Salt and Spicy Mayo
More about Bae Bae's Kitchen
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Roman Bistro

