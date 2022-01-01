Taco salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve taco salad
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Taco Salad-Chicken
|$13.99
|Taco Salad-Beef
|$13.99
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Chorizo / Enchilada Sauce / Sour Cream / Avocado / Pepperjack Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickled Red Onions/ Black Beans / Fritos/
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Taco Salad-Chicken
|$13.99
Chip N Rocks pizzeria
2885 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|TACO SALAD
|$12.99
LETTUCE, TOMATO, GREEN PEPPER, ONION, TACO MEAT, CHEESE, & CHIPS