Taco salad in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve taco salad

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad-Chicken$13.99
Taco Salad-Beef$13.99
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
Cinderlands Warehouse image

 

Cinderlands Warehouse

2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$14.00
Chorizo / Enchilada Sauce / Sour Cream / Avocado / Pepperjack Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickled Red Onions/ Black Beans / Fritos/
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad-Chicken$13.99
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Chip N Rocks pizzeria

2885 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO SALAD$12.99
LETTUCE, TOMATO, GREEN PEPPER, ONION, TACO MEAT, CHEESE, & CHIPS
More about Chip N Rocks pizzeria
Item pic

 

Totopo Cocina & Cantina

660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Sweet Corn, Black Beans, Mixed Greens, Tomato and Cheese tossed with Lime Cilantro Dressing. Served in a crispy Flour Tortilla shell topped with Sour Cream.
More about Totopo Cocina & Cantina

