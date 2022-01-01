Tacos in Pittsburgh
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.99
|Signature Seasoning Fries
|$3.99
|Taco Salad-Beef
|$13.99
Rear End Gastropub & Garage
399 Butler St, Etna
|Fried CHX Sandwich
|$12.00
marinated fried chicken thigh, maple habanero glaze, southern slaw, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli, brichoe bun
|Patty Melt
|$11.00
8oz Burger, caramelized onions, thousand island, swiss and provolone cheese, melted on Texas Toast.
|Garage Burger
|$11.00
house-blend locally sourced ground meat, seasonal greens, tomato, red onion, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli
9 Cafe
900 Wood St., Pittsburg
|Salmon Taco
|$20.99
4oz Pan fried salmon in a soft taco in your choice of spicy scampi , traditional scampi or fried over a bed of rice topped with cilantro, scallions and taco sauce.
(4 tacos come in 1 order)
|Chicken Taco
|$15.00
Shredded chicken breast in a soft taco in over a bed of rice topped with cilantro, scallions and taco sauce.
(4 tacos come in 1 order)
Tako
122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
beer battered fish, slaw, lime aioli, tomatillo marmalade, pico de gallo, guacamole
|Street Corn
|$8.00
equites style - sriracha mayo, cotija cheese, chili, lime, cilantro
|Papas Bravas
|$6.00
fried potatoes, oregano butter,
spicy tomato sauce, garlic aioli, scallions
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh
|CAULIFLOWER
|$9.00
Choice of Buffalo or General Tso, lightly fried, parmesan and scallions.
|YINZER STEAK SAMMY
|$14.00
marinated shaved steak/fries/horseradish slaw/bell pepper/onion/mozzarella/gouda sauce
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Perfectly Seared Ahi Tuna, Cabbage, Pico, Elote, Citrus Habanero Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, & Sour Cream
TACOS
Doce Taqueria Southside
1302 E Carson st, Pittsburgh
|Americano Taco
|$4.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Lime.
|Pollo Taco
|$4.00
Smoked Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Guacamole, Farmer's Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
|Carnita Taco
|$4.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Mexican Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
Viva Los Tacos
3901 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Beer battered cod, Flour tortilla, Pico, crema, Napa slaw, Choice of roja sauce
|Quesabirria Tacos
|$12.00
Slow braised beef, Crispy corn tortilla, Shredded cheese, Chopped onions, Cilantro served with a cup of consommé
|Chips & Pico
|$5.00
Pico de gallo with fresh tortilla chips
Doce Taqueria McKnight
4826 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Chips and Queso
|$4.25
Fresh tortilla chips with a side of queso.
|Carnita Taco
|$4.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Mexican Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
|Pollo Taco
|$4.00
Smoked Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Cholula Crema, Guacamole, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime
Tres Amigos - Pittsburgh
4236 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Apple Juice
|$2.50
|Beef Taco
|$7.25
|Chip & Salsa
|$3.00