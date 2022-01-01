Tacos in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tacos

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$9.99
Signature Seasoning Fries$3.99
Taco Salad-Beef$13.99
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
Rear End Gastropub & Garage image

 

Rear End Gastropub & Garage

399 Butler St, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried CHX Sandwich$12.00
marinated fried chicken thigh, maple habanero glaze, southern slaw, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli, brichoe bun
Patty Melt$11.00
8oz Burger, caramelized onions, thousand island, swiss and provolone cheese, melted on Texas Toast.
Garage Burger$11.00
house-blend locally sourced ground meat, seasonal greens, tomato, red onion, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli
More about Rear End Gastropub & Garage
9 Cafe image

 

9 Cafe

900 Wood St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Taco$20.99
4oz Pan fried salmon in a soft taco in your choice of spicy scampi , traditional scampi or fried over a bed of rice topped with cilantro, scallions and taco sauce.
(4 tacos come in 1 order)
Chicken Taco$15.00
Shredded chicken breast in a soft taco in over a bed of rice topped with cilantro, scallions and taco sauce.
(4 tacos come in 1 order)
More about 9 Cafe
Tako image

 

Tako

122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$14.00
beer battered fish, slaw, lime aioli, tomatillo marmalade, pico de gallo, guacamole
Street Corn$8.00
equites style - sriracha mayo, cotija cheese, chili, lime, cilantro
Papas Bravas$6.00
fried potatoes, oregano butter,
spicy tomato sauce, garlic aioli, scallions
More about Tako
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren image

 

Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CAULIFLOWER$9.00
Choice of Buffalo or General Tso, lightly fried, parmesan and scallions.
YINZER STEAK SAMMY$14.00
marinated shaved steak/fries/horseradish slaw/bell pepper/onion/mozzarella/gouda sauce
Fish Tacos$14.00
Perfectly Seared Ahi Tuna, Cabbage, Pico, Elote, Citrus Habanero Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, & Sour Cream
More about Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
Doce Taqueria Southside image

TACOS

Doce Taqueria Southside

1302 E Carson st, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Americano Taco$4.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Lime.
Pollo Taco$4.00
Smoked Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Guacamole, Farmer's Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
Carnita Taco$4.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Mexican Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
More about Doce Taqueria Southside
Viva Los Tacos image

 

Viva Los Tacos

3901 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$12.00
Beer battered cod, Flour tortilla, Pico, crema, Napa slaw, Choice of roja sauce
Quesabirria Tacos$12.00
Slow braised beef, Crispy corn tortilla, Shredded cheese, Chopped onions, Cilantro served with a cup of consommé
Chips & Pico$5.00
Pico de gallo with fresh tortilla chips
More about Viva Los Tacos
Doce Taqueria McKnight image

 

Doce Taqueria McKnight

4826 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Queso$4.25
Fresh tortilla chips with a side of queso.
Carnita Taco$4.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Mexican Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
Pollo Taco$4.00
Smoked Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Cholula Crema, Guacamole, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime
More about Doce Taqueria McKnight
Tres Amigos - Pittsburgh image

 

Tres Amigos - Pittsburgh

4236 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Juice$2.50
Beef Taco$7.25
Chip & Salsa$3.00
More about Tres Amigos - Pittsburgh

