Tandoori in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tandoori

Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd

5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken$16.00
Bone in chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices grilled in a clay, tandoor oven
Tandoori Vegetable Kabob$16.00
Mixed Vegetables marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices on skewers, grilled in a clay tandoor oven
Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Vegetable Gril$13.99
Cauliflower, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, marinated in Indian spices, and delicately baked in tandoor.
Tandoori Chicken$14.99
Chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon, freshly ground spices, and slowly roasted in a clay oven.
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$14.99
Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated with fresh herbs and mild spices then slowly roasted in a clay oven.
Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Kabab$89.99
Lean boneless thigh meat grilled with red tandoori spice
Tandoori Chicken$74.99
Roasted boneless chicken in rich tandoori sauce.
Tandoori Chicken Rice Meal$14.99
Roasted boneless chicken in rich tandoori sauce.
