Tandoori in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tandoori
Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh
|Tandoori Chicken
|$16.00
Bone in chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices grilled in a clay, tandoor oven
|Tandoori Vegetable Kabob
|$16.00
Mixed Vegetables marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices on skewers, grilled in a clay tandoor oven
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Tandoori Vegetable Gril
|$13.99
Cauliflower, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, marinated in Indian spices, and delicately baked in tandoor.
|Tandoori Chicken
|$14.99
Chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon, freshly ground spices, and slowly roasted in a clay oven.
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka
|$14.99
Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated with fresh herbs and mild spices then slowly roasted in a clay oven.
Salem's Market & Grill
2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Tandoori Kabab
|$89.99
Lean boneless thigh meat grilled with red tandoori spice
|Tandoori Chicken
|$74.99
Roasted boneless chicken in rich tandoori sauce.
|Tandoori Chicken Rice Meal
|$14.99
Roasted boneless chicken in rich tandoori sauce.