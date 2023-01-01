Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
L- Thai Stye Fried Rice$10.00
Thai Style Fried Rice$11.00
Thai Style Fried Rice$15.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

Thai Gourmet - 4505 Liberty Ave

4505 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Style Fried Rice$14.00
Classic fried rice with tomatoes, onions, and eggs topped with cucumber and scallions
More about Thai Gourmet - 4505 Liberty Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Foon Restaurant - 1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr

1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Foon Special Fried Rice$18.00
Thai premium jasmine rice, asian sausage, chicken, steak and shrimp stir fried with onion, scallion, bean sprouts and egg
THAI CURRY FRIED RICE (GF)$16.00
Shrimp and chicken, egg, tomato, onion, scallion
More about Thai Foon Restaurant - 1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr

