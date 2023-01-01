Thai fried rice in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve thai fried rice
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh
|L- Thai Stye Fried Rice
|$10.00
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$15.00
More about Thai Gourmet - 4505 Liberty Ave
Thai Gourmet - 4505 Liberty Ave
4505 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$14.00
Classic fried rice with tomatoes, onions, and eggs topped with cucumber and scallions
More about Thai Foon Restaurant - 1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr
Thai Foon Restaurant - 1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr
1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh
|Thai Foon Special Fried Rice
|$18.00
Thai premium jasmine rice, asian sausage, chicken, steak and shrimp stir fried with onion, scallion, bean sprouts and egg
|THAI CURRY FRIED RICE (GF)
|$16.00
Shrimp and chicken, egg, tomato, onion, scallion