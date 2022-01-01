Thai tea in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve thai tea
More about FUKU TEA
FUKU TEA
300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh
|#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
|#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
|#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Thai Ice Green Tea
|$4.00
|Thai Ice Tea
|$4.00
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Thai Tea
|$5.50
Black Tea from Thailand with hints of Vanilla and Spices
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Downtown
|Thai Tea
|$4.00
Black Tea from Thailand with hints of Vanilla and Spices
More about FUKU TEA
SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN
FUKU TEA
3800 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|*Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
|* Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
|* Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh
|Thai Iced Tea
|$4.00
More about Bae Bae's Kitchen
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh
|Thai Tea
|$5.00
Small Batch Hand Made Thai Blend Tea. Hints of Vanilla Flavors