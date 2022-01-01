Thai tea in Pittsburgh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve thai tea

#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness) image

 

FUKU TEA

300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
More about FUKU TEA
Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Ice Tea$3.50
More about Silk Elephant
Senyai Thai Kitchen image

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Ice Green Tea$4.00
Thai Ice Tea$4.00
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Thai Tea image

SANDWICHES

Bae Bae's Cafe

945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea$5.50
Black Tea from Thailand with hints of Vanilla and Spices
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
Thai Tea image

 

Bae Bae's Cafe

945 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Downtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.00
Black Tea from Thailand with hints of Vanilla and Spices
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.25
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
*Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness) image

SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN

FUKU TEA

3800 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
*Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
* Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
* Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
More about FUKU TEA
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
Thai Tea image

 

Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea$5.00
Small Batch Hand Made Thai Blend Tea. Hints of Vanilla Flavors
More about Bae Bae's Kitchen
LuLu's Noodles image

NOODLES

LuLu's Noodles

400 S Craig St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$3.50
More about LuLu's Noodles

