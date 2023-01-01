Tikka masala in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tikka masala
Prince of India -
3614 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Tikka Masala
|$15.99
Your choice of protein in a creamy tomato based sauce. Comes with a side of rice.
Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh
|Tikka Masala
|$15.00
Delicious, creamy, tomato-based recipe simmered with a blend of bold spices and fenugreek.
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Fish Tikka Masala
|$15.99
Clay oven baked boneless salmon fillets
cooked with tomatoes and creamy sauce
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.49
Grilled cottage cheese cubes cooked
in a rich creamy sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.99
Tandoor roasted boneless chicken pieces
cooked in a rich creamy sauce
Salem's Market & Grill
2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Tikka Masala A La Carte
|$7.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$89.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in a mild tikka spices then sauted in a tomato cream sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala Rice Meal
|$14.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce