Tikka masala in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tikka masala

Main pic

 

Prince of India -

3614 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tikka Masala$15.99
Your choice of protein in a creamy tomato based sauce. Comes with a side of rice.
More about Prince of India -
Item pic

 

Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd

5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tikka Masala$15.00
Delicious, creamy, tomato-based recipe simmered with a blend of bold spices and fenugreek.
More about Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
Item pic

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tikka Masala$15.99
Clay oven baked boneless salmon fillets
cooked with tomatoes and creamy sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala$13.49
Grilled cottage cheese cubes cooked
in a rich creamy sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Tandoor roasted boneless chicken pieces
cooked in a rich creamy sauce
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Masala A La Carte$7.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala$89.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in a mild tikka spices then sauted in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala Rice Meal$14.99
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce
More about Salem's Market & Grill

