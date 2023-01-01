Pittsburgh restaurants you'll love
Scratch & Co.
1720 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|BYO Bagel
|$3.00
Hellbender Bagels plus toppings of your choice!
|Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
|$2.00
house made, fresh, daily
|Old Fashioned Glazed Donuts
|$2.00
house made, fresh, daily
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Breadsticks
|$8.99
|2 Liters
|$3.89
|Gluten Free Pizza
|$13.99
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|12 Fried Wings
|$12.99
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh
King of the Wing Competition.
Deep fried to a crispy golden brown tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch
|6 Smoked Wings
|$7.99
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh
King of the Wing Competition.
Rubbed with savory spices and slow smoked over hardwood tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
|12 Smoked Wings
|$12.99
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh
King of the Wing Competition.
Rubbed with savory spices and slow smoked over hardwood tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
Prince of India -
3614 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Rice
|$2.49
Basmati rice.
|Appetizer Platter
|$6.99
One samosa, handful of pakora, and Aloo Tikki or Chicken Tikka
|Naan
|$2.99
Leavened Indian flatbread baked in a clay tandoor (oven) with a number of different topping options.
FUKU TEA - South Craig (Near CMU)
300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$5.15
Can not adjust the sweetness
|#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.40
Can not adjust the sweetness
|#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$5.35
Can not adjust the sweetness
Kitchen+Bar - 4th District - Drury Plaza #172
745 Grant Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Tenders+Tots
|$13.00
Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots
|Classic Burger
|$12.00
1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese
|Mojito
|$11.00
Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack'd EGG
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|THE EASTWOOD
|$14.99
Go Ahead.... Make your Day! This Fluffy Omelet is Stuffed with Ham, PA Amish Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers & Onions. Served with your choice of Potato and Toast.
|2 EGG COMBO
|$9.99
Your choice of Egg Style & Breakfast Meat. Easy Peasy just to Please with Potato & Toast.
|BISCUITS & GRAVY
|$7.99
Hot Buttermilk Biscuit with Creamy Sausage Gravy.
Lot 17
4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
burger with cheese
|Orchard Salad
|$10.00
|(6) Wings
|$8.00
Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
1720 washington rd, pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Poke' Bowl
|$0.00
Build your own bowl on a base of your choosing with your choice of proteins and toppings. Each bowl is served with your choice of sauce and topped with garnishes of your choosing.
|Eye of the Tiger Roll
|$11.35
Crabstick(Kani), ebi shrimp, crispy fried onion flakes, 7-spice chili powder, avocado, fresh jalapeño, topped with a cucumber wasabi dressing drizzle
|Build Your Own Bento
|$0.00
Build your own bento with a base of your choosing with your choice of proteins and toppings. Each bento is served with your choice of sauce and topped with garnishes of your choosing.
Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Italian Grinder
|$11.00
Trio of Italian Meats with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Banana Pepper Vinaigrette on a Mancini's Bun
|Side Salad
|$5.00
Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, & Cheddar Cheese served with your choice of dressing
|Southwest Salad
|$9.00
Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheddar, & Tortilla Chips with Salsa & Chipotle Ranch
Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Tikka Masala
|$15.00
Delicious, creamy, tomato-based recipe simmered with a blend of bold spices and fenugreek.
|Rasmalai
|$7.00
Is a popular East Indian Delicacy made with milk, a curdling agent, sugar, nuts, saffron and cardamoms.
|Korma
|$14.00
Mughlai dish prepared in a creamy cashew-based sauce with a subtle hint of mint and cardamom.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill - Mt. Washington
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Easy Out Burger
|$14.00
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$12.00
|Gyro
|$11.99
Pamela’s Diner - Strip District
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Banana Hotcakes
|$10.50
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with bananas, chocolate chips, & whipped cream
|Strawberry Hotcakes
|$10.50
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with fresh strawberries, brown sugar, sour cream, & topped with whip cream
|The Morning After Breakfast Special
|$11.50
Comes with a short stack of our famous hotcakes, 2 eggs any style, and a choice of meat. Substitute the short stack for one of our specialty hotcakes for just $2
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grille & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Breadsticks
|$8.95
Bread baked in the shape of a stick. Dusted with parm cheese and garlic salt
|Italian Hoagie
|$0.00
Salami, capicola ham and pepperoni. Baked with provolone cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade hoagie oil.
|12 Wings
|$15.95
Wing orders cannot be divided up into different sauces, but wings can come plain with sauces on the side.
Chikn - Oakland - 3712 Forbes Ave
3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Chikn Nugs
|$9.50
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 10)
|MacDaddy
|$12.50
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Breast, Southern Comeback Sauce, and Homemade Mac n Cheese on a Fresh Brioche Bun
|Salad
|$11.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Green Beans, Celery, Red Bell Peppers, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken, tossed in Housemade Creamy Caesar Dressing
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Lock & Dam Dog Shop
7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Dam Deluxe
|$6.00
Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house burger sauce
|Grunge Dog
|$5.50
Our most unique dog, but an instant favorite! Rich garlic cream cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and sweet-heat candied jalapenos.
|CUSTOM BURGER
|$6.00
Create your own custom burger!
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.49
Grilled cottage cheese cubes cooked
in a rich creamy sauce
|Chicken 65
|$10.99
Deep-fried boneless chicken in spicy ginger, garlic, red chili and ground black pepper marinade
|Butter Chicken
|$14.99
Boneless chicken tenders cooked in a touch of butter and creamy tomato sauce
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
268 Freeport Road, Blawnox
|Popular items
|Wings
|$0.00
Buttermilk brined & smoked, then Fried until crispy. Sauce choices: Hot, mild, bbq, garlic parm, spicy garlic parm, old bay, season salt and racing raspberry.
|Italian
|$0.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & homemade Italian dressing
|Provolone Stix
|$5.25
w/Marinara
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 123 6th Street
123 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Plain/cheese Bread Twists
|$7.99
Twisted dough baked with garlic butter sauce and Parmesan cheese with a side of tomato sauce for dipping
|12 Wings
|$14.99
Jumbo Wings with your choice of Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Wing Dust or Sweet Chili Ranch or Blue Cheese upon request (comes with ranch dressing)
|Buffalo Chicken pizza
Grilled chicken strips, fries, mozzarella, provolone cheese on Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing on the side
PIZZA • SALADS
Spak Brothers Pizza
5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|SM Pizza
|$9.99
10" SM / 6-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.50 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
|Seitan Wings
|$6.49
10oz. portion of seitan wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce and side (x1). 🅥 To make vegan: choose a vegan sauce and side of Vegan Ranch. (**NOTE** Wing order may not be split, but two sauces can be mixed together.)
|XL Pizza
|$17.49
18" XL / 12-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($2.00 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Fish
|$18.00
Flour Tortilla with Seasonal Breaded Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Salsa, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Scallions.
|Pick Two Combo
|$16.00
Choose from the following Two Items. Accompanied with Rice and Black Beans.
|Shrimp
|$19.00
Flour Tortilla with Crispy Shrimp, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$16.00
|Wings
|$0.00
|Filament Fries
|$7.00
Campus Deli - 400 Semple St, Pittsburgh PA, 15213
400 Semple Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pittsburgh Cheesesteak
|$7.99
Thinly sliced ribeye, American cheese, and beautifully grilled onions.
|Campus Philly
|$9.99
Thinly sliced ribeye with grilled onions and mushrooms, with Provolone cheese, lightly drizzled with a premium creamy Caesar sauce on a fresh Mancini’s baguette. A true classic.
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
2 spicy chicken tenders with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and thousand island sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Abbey on Butler Street - 4635 Butler Street
4635 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Clockwork Orange
|16oz Coffee
|$3.50
|Buttermilk Biscuit
|$4.00
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Hazy Danger: Extreme - Hazy DIPA - 16oz 4pack
|$21.00
Hazy double IPA brewed with our friends at Other Half Brewing. Hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Rakau, and NZ Cascade. 8.3% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
|Douse: Double Drum (2022) - 500mL Bottle
|$18.00
A blend of three imperial stouts aged up to 15 months in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's, Heaven Hill, and Buffalo Trace. Rested on Intelligentsia Coffee Black Cat Analog Espresso Brazil, Madagascar vanilla bean, and maple syrup. 12.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
|Squish - Hazy Pale Ale - 16oz 4pack
|$16.00
Our house pale ale brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo and Crystal 5.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Allegro - Vegan Bakery & Sandwich Shop - Same-Day Pickup
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Rugelach
|$3.00
Thin crisp dough rolled with filling and walnuts, topped with raw sugar. Choice of apricot, raspberry, or chocolate filling.
|Cookie
|$3.25
Chocolate Chip: Belgian dark chocolate chip cookie, made with olive oil and sprinkled with Maldon salt flakes
Walnut Brownie: Chocolate cookie loaded with chocolate chunks and walnuts
|Sourdough Focaccia Slice
|$4.50
Available after 11:30am daily.
Slice of pan baked Sourdough, stuffed and layered with veg and spices.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Point Brugge Cafe
401 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Burger
|$14.00
lettuce, onion, pickle on kaiser roll served with side salad
|Chaud Chèvre Salad
|$17.00
mixed greens, warmed goat cheese, asparagus, roasted red peppers, lemon vinaigrette
add salmon, shrimp or chicken
|Chicken Milanese
|$23.00
Lemon basil panko breading, arugula, tomatoes, red onion, artichokes, radish, lemon vinaigrette, grana padana
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
|Popular items
|Alaska
|$12.00
smoked salmon, herb cream, baby spinach, pesto and side salad
|Bristol
|$12.00
Turkey, goat gouda cheese, avocado, béchamel and side salad
|Amsterdam French Toast
|$13.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, side maple butter
Upstreet Diner - 1711 Murray ave
1711 Murray ave, Squirrel Hill
|Popular items
|Cyprus
|$14.00
sujuk(beef breakfast sausage) eggs topped with hollandaise aioli side grilled halloumi( semi hard Cyprus cheese) ajvar(Serbian roasted red vegetables spread) croissant sandwich.
|ben-eddict-ive
|$14.00
eight layers of thin dough cheese pastry topped with mortadella(%100 beef)over easy egg and hollandaise aioli with side Israeli Salad.
|Diet Pepsi
|$2.99