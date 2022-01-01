Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tomato salad

Scratch & Co. image

 

Scratch Food and Beverage

1720 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato + Cucumber Salad$11.00
zhug, labne, falafel crunch, fine herbs
*vegetarian*
More about Scratch Food and Beverage
Coop DeVille image

 

Coop DeVille

2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Tomato Salad$5.80
cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, fish sauce vinaigrette, sugar, chillis, mint, cilantro, peanuts
More about Coop DeVille
Banner pic

 

Sally Ann's

136 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato & Cucumber Salad$16.00
little gem, piment d' espelette, bronze fennel, croutons, cucumber ribbons, green beans, heirloom tomatoes
More about Sally Ann's
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Mozzarella Salad$12.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese and tomatoes topped with EVOO, flakey salt and fresh cracked pepper over spring mix. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
More about Cafe Raymond

