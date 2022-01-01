Tomato salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tomato salad
Scratch Food and Beverage
1720 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh
|Tomato + Cucumber Salad
|$11.00
zhug, labne, falafel crunch, fine herbs
*vegetarian*
Coop DeVille
2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Cucumber Tomato Salad
|$5.80
cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, fish sauce vinaigrette, sugar, chillis, mint, cilantro, peanuts
Sally Ann's
136 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Tomato & Cucumber Salad
|$16.00
little gem, piment d' espelette, bronze fennel, croutons, cucumber ribbons, green beans, heirloom tomatoes
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Tomato Mozzarella Salad
|$12.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese and tomatoes topped with EVOO, flakey salt and fresh cracked pepper over spring mix. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.