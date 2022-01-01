Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Tako

122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket TORTA$12.00
chipotle ranch, black bean hummus, morita bbq, jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fried corn chips
Ahogada TORTA$13.00
pork carnitas, jack cheese, black bean hummus, pickled red onion, cilantro, pickled jalapeno,
spicy bone broth
Milanesa TORTA$13.00
fried pork cutlet, jack cheese, black bean hummus, sriracha aioli, red cabbage, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno
Item pic

 

Totopo Cocina & Cantina

660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Torta Sandwich$10.00
Bolillo Bun, Guacamole, Coleslaw, Pickled Jalapeños, Queso Fresco, Refried Beans, Mayo and Your Choice of Meat. Served with Your Choice of Soup or Salad.
