Tortas in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tortas
More about Tako
Tako
122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Brisket TORTA
|$12.00
chipotle ranch, black bean hummus, morita bbq, jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fried corn chips
|Ahogada TORTA
|$13.00
pork carnitas, jack cheese, black bean hummus, pickled red onion, cilantro, pickled jalapeno,
spicy bone broth
|Milanesa TORTA
|$13.00
fried pork cutlet, jack cheese, black bean hummus, sriracha aioli, red cabbage, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno