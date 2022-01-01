Tossed salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tossed salad
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Jumbo Tossed Salad
|$8.00
Mixed Lettuce w/ green pepper, cucumber, tomato, sliced olives, and cheddar cheese
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Tossed Salad (GF)
|$3.99
Toss salad mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing.
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Double Tossed Salad
|$12.00
|Tossed Salad
|$6.00
A blend of iceberg & field greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions. Served with one 3oz. dressing
Pamela's Diner
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Jumbo Tossed Salad
|$8.00
Mixed Lettuce w/ green pepper, cucumber, tomato, sliced olives, and cheddar cheese
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
|Tossed Salad
|$4.25