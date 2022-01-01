Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Aladdin's Eatery

929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Steak Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Tuna Shawarma Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Roll$8.00
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and raw tuna
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll$12.00
tuna tempura roll with eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
raw tuna with cucumber and spicy sauce
Aladdin's Eatery

5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Steak Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Tuna Shawarma Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF tuna roll$7.00
GF spicy tuna roll$9.00
avocado, spicy aioli
spicy tuna roll$10.00
avocado, spicy aioli
Aladdin's Eatery

4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Steak Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Tuna Shawarma Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Aladdin's Eatery

630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (2398 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Steak Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Tuna Shawarma Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
