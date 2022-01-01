Tuna rolls in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Aladdin's Eatery
929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Tuna Steak Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
|Tuna Shawarma Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Tuna Roll
|$8.00
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and raw tuna
|Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
|$12.00
tuna tempura roll with eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
raw tuna with cucumber and spicy sauce
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|GF tuna roll
|$7.00
|GF spicy tuna roll
|$9.00
avocado, spicy aioli
|spicy tuna roll
|$10.00
avocado, spicy aioli
