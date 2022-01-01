Tuna salad in Pittsburgh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.00
Comes on toasted Italian bread. w/ choice of side
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#14 Tuna Salad$8.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, fries and a pickle.
Industry Public House North Fayette image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.00
Market Street Grocery image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Market Street Grocery

435 Market St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Tuna Salad
Item pic

 

Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Macaroni Salad$4.00
Gussy's Bagels & Deli image

 

Gussy's Bagels & Deli

3606 5th avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Albacore Tuna Salad Half Pound$6.00
Albacore Tuna Salad Pound$12.00
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$9.00
Comes on toasted Italian bread. w/ choice of side
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel

1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad
Our homemade Tuna salad
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (2398 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Item pic

 

New York Super Subs

1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad
Our homemade Tuna salad
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.95
Tuna with Cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.50
Tuna Salad Hoagie$10.95
Tuna Salad Wrap$9.50
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$9.00
Comes on toasted Italian bread. w/ choice of side
