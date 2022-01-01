Tuna salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tuna salad
Aladdin's Eatery
929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Comes on toasted Italian bread. w/ choice of side
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|#14 Tuna Salad
|$8.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, fries and a pickle.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Market Street Grocery
435 Market St, Pittsburgh
|Classic Tuna Salad
Gussy's Bagels & Deli
3606 5th avenue, Oakland
|Albacore Tuna Salad Half Pound
|$6.00
|Albacore Tuna Salad Pound
|$12.00
Aladdin's Eatery
5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Pamela's Diner
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Comes on toasted Italian bread. w/ choice of side
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Tuna Salad
Our homemade Tuna salad
Aladdin's Eatery
4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Aladdin's Eatery
630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
New York Super Subs
1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh
|Tuna Salad
Our homemade Tuna salad
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Tuna with Cheese, lettuce & tomato.
PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Milky Way
2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
|Tuna Salad Hoagie
|$10.95
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$9.50