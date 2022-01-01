Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Industry Public House North Fayette image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.00
More about Industry Public House North Fayette
Coop DeVille image

 

Coop DeVille

2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$15.00
napa cabbage, pickled daikon radish, carrot, toasted nori mayo
Tuna Sandwich$19.00
napa cabbage, pickled daikon radish, carrot, toasted nori mayo
More about Coop DeVille
Item pic

 

New York Super Subs

1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.95
Tuna with Cheese, lettuce & tomato.
More about New York Super Subs
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.50
More about Milky Way

