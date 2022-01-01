Tuna sandwiches in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Coop DeVille
2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Tuna Sandwich
|$15.00
napa cabbage, pickled daikon radish, carrot, toasted nori mayo
New York Super Subs
1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Tuna with Cheese, lettuce & tomato.