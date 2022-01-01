Turkey bacon in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Turkey Bacon Wrap
|$9.99
Smoked turkey with chipotle ranch, spring mix, tomato, bacon and a fried egg rolled in a warm flour tortilla.
More about The Garden Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Turkey Bacon Swiss
|$5.99
More about Eggs-R-Us
Eggs-R-Us
2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton
|Turkey Bacon Swiss
|$7.99
Served on Italian bread