Turkey bacon in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Turkey Bacon Wrap image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Wrap$9.99
Smoked turkey with chipotle ranch, spring mix, tomato, bacon and a fried egg rolled in a warm flour tortilla.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Bacon Swiss Wrap$12.45
More about Pizza Roma
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Swiss$5.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Swiss$7.99
Served on Italian bread
More about Eggs-R-Us
Bob's Diner image

 

Bob's Diner

1230 Grove Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Turkey-Bacon and Swiss$7.95
Grilled on Italian Bread
More about Bob's Diner

