Turkey clubs in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Cioppino Restaurant / Osteria 2350 image

 

Osteria 2350

2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, white anchovy, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli$18.00
house ravioli & Alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms, fresh basil, shallots
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$9.00
bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, fresh tomato, mayonnaise. Comes with house-made chips.
More about Osteria 2350
My Goodness image

 

My Goodness

1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$9.00
Housemade chive buttermilk biscuit with local free range eggs, housemade sausage & white cheddar cheese
Turkey Rachel Panini$10.00
Boar’s Head roasted turkey, spicy coleslaw, swiss cheese & Russian dressing (on side) on rye bread.
Roasted Greens Panini$8.50
Sautéed greens, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms & My Goodness cashew cheese on sourdough bread. *** temporarily made with 7 grain bread instead of sourdough ***
More about My Goodness
Restaurant banner

 

Willow Station

3841 Willow Ave., Castle Shannon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wings$12.00
1lb of Whole Wings, served with celery
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled or Crispy.
With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and your choice of side.
Rachel$11.00
turkey, cole slaw, 1000 island and swiss cheese on marble rye
More about Willow Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

French Fries

Chai Tea

Chicken Salad

Chopped Chicken Salad

Reuben

Cobb Salad

Risotto

Cannolis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston