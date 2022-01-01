Turkey clubs in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Osteria 2350
Osteria 2350
2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, white anchovy, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
|Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
|$18.00
house ravioli & Alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms, fresh basil, shallots
|Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$9.00
bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, fresh tomato, mayonnaise. Comes with house-made chips.
More about My Goodness
My Goodness
1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
|$9.00
Housemade chive buttermilk biscuit with local free range eggs, housemade sausage & white cheddar cheese
|Turkey Rachel Panini
|$10.00
Boar’s Head roasted turkey, spicy coleslaw, swiss cheese & Russian dressing (on side) on rye bread.
|Roasted Greens Panini
|$8.50
Sautéed greens, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms & My Goodness cashew cheese on sourdough bread. *** temporarily made with 7 grain bread instead of sourdough ***